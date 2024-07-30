Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.700 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.06.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $15.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.90. The stock had a trading volume of 515,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.78 and its 200 day moving average is $226.30. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab



Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.



