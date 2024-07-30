Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.700 EPS.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.1 %

ECL stock opened at $247.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average of $226.30. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.06.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

