eCash (XEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.74 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. eCash has a market capitalization of $770.63 million and $26.74 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,912.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.00662374 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00044289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00078339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,736,204,673,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,736,198,423,091 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

