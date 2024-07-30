Eastman Chemical’s (EMN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

EMN stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

