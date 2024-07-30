Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

EMN stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. 330,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,555. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $354,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 99.8% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 83.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 35,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

