Eastern (EML) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

EML stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 7,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,327. Eastern has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,865.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,868.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

