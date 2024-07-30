Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 481.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.4 %
DEA stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.71. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
