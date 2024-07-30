Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,196 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after acquiring an additional 258,160 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $1,509,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 135,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 136,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,094. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

