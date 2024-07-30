Earnest Partners LLC Sells 8,328 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $74,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,897,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,196,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after buying an additional 76,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,007,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 572,955 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 197.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.21.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
