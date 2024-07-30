Earnest Partners LLC Sells 6,072 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 752,083 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $56,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Performance Food Group by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 274,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $66.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

