Earnest Partners LLC Sells 27,094 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,790,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,094 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $48,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

