Earnest Partners LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SNN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. 92,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.