Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 380 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.93. 542,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $83.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

