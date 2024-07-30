Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,392 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 3.42% of Horace Mann Educators worth $51,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,920. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.