Earnest Partners LLC Has $512,000 Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

NYSE:STM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.35. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

