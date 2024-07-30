Earnest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,923 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.99% of Popular worth $62,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Popular by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Popular by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

Popular Trading Down 0.6 %

Popular stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.15. 371,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

