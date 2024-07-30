Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 955,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -395.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

