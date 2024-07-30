Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 56,635 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.77% of The Hackett Group worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.03. 105,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,311. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $718.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

