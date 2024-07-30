Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 198,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,042. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

