Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 198,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,042. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVAX
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Aerospace Stock Fires Up a Solid EPS Beat and Raises Guidance
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Pharma Stock Cuts Earnings Outlook: Still a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.