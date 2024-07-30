Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$16.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

