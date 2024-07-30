Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,590 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $66,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,995,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Doximity by 31.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Doximity by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,555,000 after buying an additional 301,290 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 128.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Doximity Stock Up 1.5 %

Doximity stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. 954,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,228. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,373,825. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

