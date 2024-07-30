Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.65. 104,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

