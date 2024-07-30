Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.92 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $609.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

