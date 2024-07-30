Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48, Zacks reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 11.5 %

PLOW stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 144,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,862. The firm has a market cap of $680.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

