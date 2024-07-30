DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Briefing.com reports. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. 4,799,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,848. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,428 shares of company stock worth $98,778 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.