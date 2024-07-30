Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lowered by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,753. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $171.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.