DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 857,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get DNOW alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNOW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

DNOW Stock Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DNOW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,095,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,001,000 after acquiring an additional 161,840 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DNOW by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 693,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DNOW by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 49,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 926,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 911,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 40,723 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 800,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,100. DNOW has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DNOW will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.