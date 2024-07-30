DLH (DLHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect DLH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Trading Down 3.0 %

DLH stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. DLH has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLH

DLH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.