Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,422 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 1,448,658 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,254,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. 152,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.