DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.09.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,219,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

