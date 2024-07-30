Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Upgraded by Baird R W to Strong-Buy

Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

DNTH has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.