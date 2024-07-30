DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 3.2 %

DXCM stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.63. 5,120,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,483 shares of company stock worth $401,450 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.