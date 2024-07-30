DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,021 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.59% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $40,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,246. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.