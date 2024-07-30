dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in July

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,627,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,457,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.2 days.

dentalcorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DNTCF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.77. 34,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

