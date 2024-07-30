dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in July

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,627,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,457,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.2 days.
dentalcorp Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of DNTCF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.77. 34,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.92.
dentalcorp Company Profile
