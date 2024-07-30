Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Up 12.0% in July

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Denny’s Trading Up 0.4 %

DENN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. 560,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,380. The company has a market cap of $389.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DENN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek purchased 10,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Denny’s by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Denny’s by 20.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

