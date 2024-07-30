Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLX

Deluxe Stock Down 1.1 %

Deluxe stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.45 million. Research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.