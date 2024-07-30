Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Up 11.8% in July

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,360,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 26,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.18. 7,637,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,748,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

