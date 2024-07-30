Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.0 million-$251.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.3 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.32-0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.56.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,079. The company has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

