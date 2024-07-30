DeepOnion One Day Volume Reaches $9.50 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00078304 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

