Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $200.09 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. Decred has a market capitalization of $200.09 million and $1.87 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $12.33 or 0.00018584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,221,686 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

