Decred Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.65 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Decred has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.26 or 0.00021541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $231.32 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009145 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 224.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.67 or 0.45774031 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,223,348 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

