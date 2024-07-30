Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $15.36

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $16.27. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 333,419 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,065,516.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 159,341 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

