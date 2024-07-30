Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,758,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 11,763,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,893.8 days.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance
DVDCF remained flat at $9.22 during trading on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.
About Davide Campari-Milano
