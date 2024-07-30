Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,758,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 30th total of 11,763,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,893.8 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

DVDCF remained flat at $9.22 during trading on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

