CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UAN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,639. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.