CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 305,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,299. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

