Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Raised to $79.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $56.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.33.

CUBI opened at $63.50 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,690,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

