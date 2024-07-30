CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.0 million-$540.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.2 million. CTS also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get CTS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of CTS stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 41,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,764. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.41%.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,314,604.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 27,905 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,314,604.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,465,341.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,495 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $211,399.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,674.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,133 shares of company stock worth $1,826,356. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.