Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

CRR.UN opened at C$13.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.30.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Mark Holly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.03 per share, with a total value of C$65,150.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

