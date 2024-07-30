Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Raised to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Croda International Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Croda International has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $38.62.
Croda International Company Profile
