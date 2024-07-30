Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Raised to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Croda International Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Croda International has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

