Critical Review: Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) & enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU)

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) and enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and enCore Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A N/A -$3.32 million ($0.73) -3.75 enCore Energy $30.39 million 22.14 -$22.39 million ($0.13) -28.08

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than enCore Energy. enCore Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A enCore Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and enCore Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

enCore Energy has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 84.93%. Given enCore Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and enCore Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A -36.90% -30.41% enCore Energy N/A -6.37% -5.46%

Summary

enCore Energy beats Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec. The company's flagship lithium lane projects, as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway. It also has Winston gold/silver property in New Mexico, the United States. The company was formerly known as Far Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

